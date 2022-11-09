 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
EKI Energy Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 449.48 crore, up 1.36% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 12:58 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for EKI Energy Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 449.48 crore in September 2022 up 1.36% from Rs. 443.47 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 95.59 crore in September 2022 up 17.64% from Rs. 81.25 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 130.69 crore in September 2022 up 19.95% from Rs. 108.95 crore in September 2021.

EKI Energy EPS has decreased to Rs. 34.76 in September 2022 from Rs. 118.20 in September 2021.

EKI Energy shares closed at 1,619.55 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -21.34% returns over the last 6 months and 57.45% over the last 12 months.

EKI Energy Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 449.48 508.11 443.47
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 449.48 508.11 443.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 217.80 301.74 378.75
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 42.03 11.93 -66.57
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.55 10.29 4.73
Depreciation 0.53 0.67 0.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 45.18 41.21 17.83
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 129.39 142.28 108.64
Other Income 0.77 0.48 0.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 130.16 142.76 108.85
Interest 2.47 0.28 0.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 127.69 142.47 108.55
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 127.69 142.47 108.55
Tax 32.10 35.49 27.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 95.59 106.98 81.25
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 95.59 106.98 81.25
Equity Share Capital 27.50 6.87 6.87
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 34.76 155.64 118.20
Diluted EPS 34.76 155.64 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 34.76 155.64 118.20
Diluted EPS 34.76 155.64 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 12:53 pm
