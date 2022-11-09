EKI Energy Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 449.48 crore, up 1.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 449.48 crore in September 2022 up 1.36% from Rs. 443.47 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 95.59 crore in September 2022 up 17.64% from Rs. 81.25 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 130.69 crore in September 2022 up 19.95% from Rs. 108.95 crore in September 2021.

EKI Energy EPS has decreased to Rs. 34.76 in September 2022 from Rs. 118.20 in September 2021.

EKI Energy shares closed at 1,619.55 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -21.34% returns over the last 6 months and 57.45% over the last 12 months.