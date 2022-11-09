English
    EKI Energy Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 449.48 crore, up 1.36% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 12:58 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for EKI Energy Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 449.48 crore in September 2022 up 1.36% from Rs. 443.47 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 95.59 crore in September 2022 up 17.64% from Rs. 81.25 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 130.69 crore in September 2022 up 19.95% from Rs. 108.95 crore in September 2021.

    EKI Energy EPS has decreased to Rs. 34.76 in September 2022 from Rs. 118.20 in September 2021.

    EKI Energy shares closed at 1,619.55 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -21.34% returns over the last 6 months and 57.45% over the last 12 months.

    EKI Energy Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations449.48508.11443.47
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations449.48508.11443.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods217.80301.74378.75
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks42.0311.93-66.57
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.5510.294.73
    Depreciation0.530.670.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses45.1841.2117.83
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax129.39142.28108.64
    Other Income0.770.480.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax130.16142.76108.85
    Interest2.470.280.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax127.69142.47108.55
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax127.69142.47108.55
    Tax32.1035.4927.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities95.59106.9881.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period95.59106.9881.25
    Equity Share Capital27.506.876.87
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS34.76155.64118.20
    Diluted EPS34.76155.64--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS34.76155.64118.20
    Diluted EPS34.76155.64--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
