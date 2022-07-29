 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
EKI Energy Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 508.11 crore, up 162.8% Y-o-Y

Jul 29, 2022 / 09:51 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for EKI Energy Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 508.11 crore in June 2022 up 162.8% from Rs. 193.34 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 106.98 crore in June 2022 up 199.33% from Rs. 35.74 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 143.43 crore in June 2022 up 199.25% from Rs. 47.93 crore in June 2021.

EKI Energy EPS has increased to Rs. 155.64 in June 2022 from Rs. 51.99 in June 2021.

EKI Energy shares closed at 2,035.65 on July 28, 2022 (BSE)

EKI Energy Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 508.11 475.48 193.34
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 508.11 475.48 193.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 301.74 345.47 154.40
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 11.93 -36.82 -14.41
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.29 8.07 3.83
Depreciation 0.67 0.30 0.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 41.21 12.94 1.74
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 142.28 145.52 47.70
Other Income 0.48 0.13 0.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 142.76 145.65 47.84
Interest 0.28 0.10 0.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 142.47 145.55 47.76
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 142.47 145.55 47.76
Tax 35.49 40.39 12.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 106.98 105.16 35.74
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 106.98 105.16 35.74
Equity Share Capital 6.87 6.87 6.87
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 155.64 152.98 51.99
Diluted EPS 155.64 152.98 51.99
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 155.64 152.98 51.99
Diluted EPS 155.64 152.98 51.99
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 29, 2022 09:44 pm
