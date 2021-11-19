Ekam Leasing Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, up 22.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in September 2021 up 22.81% from Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021 up 51.32% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021 up 22.22% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2020.

Ekam Leasing EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.03 in September 2020.

Ekam Leasing shares closed at 3.65 on November 08, 2021 (BSE)