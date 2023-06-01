Ekam Leasing Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, up 6.04% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ekam Leasing and Finance Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in March 2023 up 6.04% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 133.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2023 down 41.67% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022.
Ekam Leasing shares closed at 3.99 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -44.58% returns over the last 6 months and -13.64% over the last 12 months.
|Ekam Leasing and Finance Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.15
|0.17
|0.14
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.15
|0.17
|0.14
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.01
|--
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.07
|0.56
|0.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.07
|-0.40
|0.12
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.07
|-0.40
|0.12
|Interest
|0.08
|0.09
|0.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.01
|-0.49
|0.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.01
|-0.49
|0.04
|Tax
|0.00
|-0.13
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.01
|-0.36
|0.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.01
|-0.36
|0.03
|Equity Share Capital
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|-0.61
|0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|-0.61
|0.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|-0.61
|0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|-0.61
|0.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited