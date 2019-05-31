Ekam Leasing Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 55.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in March 2019 down 55.81% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2019 up 2400% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2019 down 73.08% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2018.

Ekam Leasing EPS has increased to Rs. 0.72 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.03 in March 2018.

Ekam Leasing shares closed at 8.45 on May 06, 2019 (BSE)