Ekam Leasing Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore, up 7.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore in June 2023 up 7.06% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 down 82.8% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2023 down 28.57% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022.

Ekam Leasing EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.06 in June 2022.

Ekam Leasing shares closed at 5.99 on August 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.65% returns over the last 6 months and 28.27% over the last 12 months.