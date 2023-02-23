 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Ekam Leasing Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore, up 12.2% Y-o-Y

Feb 23, 2023 / 10:10 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ekam Leasing and Finance Company are:Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore in December 2022 up 12.2% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2022 down 1550.2% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2022 down 433.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021. Ekam Leasing shares closed at 6.90 on February 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given 52.99% returns over the last 6 months and 58.99% over the last 12 months.
Ekam Leasing and Finance Company
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations0.170.130.15
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.170.130.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.01--0.00
Depreciation----0.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.560.030.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.400.100.12
Other Income------
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.400.100.12
Interest0.090.090.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.490.020.03
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.490.020.03
Tax-0.130.000.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.360.010.03
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.360.010.03
Equity Share Capital3.003.003.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.610.020.04
Diluted EPS-0.610.020.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.610.020.04
Diluted EPS-0.610.020.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Ekam Leasing #Ekam Leasing and Finance Company #Finance - Investments #Results
first published: Feb 23, 2023 10:00 am