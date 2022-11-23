Ekam Leasing Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 12.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in September 2022 down 12.07% from Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2022 down 9.93% from Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2022 down 8.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2021.

Ekam Leasing EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.13 in September 2021.

Ekam Leasing shares closed at 9.75 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 102.70% returns over the last 6 months