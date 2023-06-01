Ekam Leasing Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, up 6.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in March 2023 up 6.04% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 down 356.22% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 down 75% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022.

Ekam Leasing shares closed at 3.99 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -44.58% returns over the last 6 months and -13.64% over the last 12 months.