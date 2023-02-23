Ekam Leasing Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore, up 12.2% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.17 0.13 0.15 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.17 0.13 0.15 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.01 0.01 0.01 Depreciation -- -- 0.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.56 0.03 0.03 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.41 0.10 0.11 Other Income 0.01 0.01 0.01 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.40 0.11 0.12 Interest 0.04 0.04 0.03 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.44 0.07 0.09 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.44 0.07 0.09 Tax -0.12 0.00 0.01 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.31 0.07 0.08 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.31 0.07 0.08 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.31 0.07 0.08 Equity Share Capital 3.00 3.00 3.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.52 0.11 0.13 Diluted EPS -0.52 0.11 0.13 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.52 0.11 0.13 Diluted EPS -0.52 0.11 0.13 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited