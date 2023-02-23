English
    Ekam Leasing Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore, up 12.2% Y-o-Y

    February 23, 2023 / 10:14 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ekam Leasing and Finance Company are:Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore in December 2022 up 12.2% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2022 down 505.97% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2022 down 433.33% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.Ekam Leasing shares closed at 6.90 on February 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given 52.99% returns over the last 6 months and 58.99% over the last 12 months.
    Ekam Leasing and Finance Company
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.170.130.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.170.130.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.010.01
    Depreciation----0.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.560.030.03
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.410.100.11
    Other Income0.010.010.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.400.110.12
    Interest0.040.040.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.440.070.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.440.070.09
    Tax-0.120.000.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.310.070.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.310.070.08
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.310.070.08
    Equity Share Capital3.003.003.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.520.110.13
    Diluted EPS-0.520.110.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.520.110.13
    Diluted EPS-0.520.110.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

