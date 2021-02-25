Ekam Leasing Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, down 2.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in December 2020 down 2.42% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 down 96.79% from Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2020 down 91.18% from Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2019.

Ekam Leasing EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.04 in December 2019.

Ekam Leasing shares closed at 3.53 on February 16, 2021 (BSE)