Eimco Elecon Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10.85 crore, down 67.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.85 crore in September 2021 down 67.59% from Rs. 33.48 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.23 crore in September 2021 down 56.01% from Rs. 2.79 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.83 crore in September 2021 down 34.19% from Rs. 5.82 crore in September 2020.

Eimco Elecon EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.13 in September 2021 from Rs. 4.84 in September 2020.

Eimco Elecon shares closed at 398.50 on October 27, 2021 (NSE)