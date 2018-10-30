Eimco Elecon Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 55.72 crore, up 324.49% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 55.72 crore in September 2018 up 324.49% from Rs. 13.13 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.46 crore in September 2018 up 2274.39% from Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.05 crore in September 2018 up 612.12% from Rs. 0.99 crore in September 2017.

Eimco Elecon EPS has increased to Rs. 7.73 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.36 in September 2017.

Eimco Elecon shares closed at 334.80 on October 29, 2018 (NSE) and has given -24.59% returns over the last 6 months and -46.17% over the last 12 months.