Eimco Elecon Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 64.24 crore, up 78.41% Y-o-Y

Apr 26, 2023 / 09:04 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Eimco Elecon (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 64.24 crore in March 2023 up 78.41% from Rs. 36.00 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.77 crore in March 2023 up 158.46% from Rs. 3.78 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.84 crore in March 2023 up 123.41% from Rs. 7.09 crore in March 2022.

Eimco Elecon (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 64.24 38.09 36.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 64.24 38.09 36.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 15.05 16.76 19.23
Purchase of Traded Goods 9.44 7.35 7.27
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 8.31 -6.19 -8.74
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.54 4.05 2.99
Depreciation 2.09 1.94 2.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 14.42 10.13 10.69
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.39 4.05 2.52
Other Income 2.37 2.94 2.52
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.75 6.99 5.05
Interest 0.13 0.23 0.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.62 6.76 4.95
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 13.62 6.76 4.95
Tax 3.86 1.86 1.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.77 4.89 3.78
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.77 4.89 3.78
Equity Share Capital 5.77 5.77 5.77
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.93 8.48 6.55
Diluted EPS 16.93 8.48 6.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.93 8.48 6.55
Diluted EPS 16.93 8.48 6.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited