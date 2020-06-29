Eimco Elecon Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 31.70 crore, down 45.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.70 crore in March 2020 down 45.13% from Rs. 57.76 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2020 down 85.53% from Rs. 7.90 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.05 crore in March 2020 down 83.03% from Rs. 12.08 crore in March 2019.

Eimco Elecon EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.98 in March 2020 from Rs. 13.69 in March 2019.

Eimco Elecon shares closed at 306.55 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 4.27% returns over the last 6 months and -18.65% over the last 12 months.