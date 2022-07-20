Eimco Elecon Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 33.48 crore, up 123.76% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Eimco Elecon (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 33.48 crore in June 2022 up 123.76% from Rs. 14.96 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.28 crore in June 2022 down 175.4% from Rs. 1.70 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.23 crore in June 2022 down 144.73% from Rs. 2.75 crore in June 2021.
Eimco Elecon shares closed at 392.50 on July 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.86% returns over the last 6 months and -20.94% over the last 12 months.
|
|Eimco Elecon (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|33.48
|36.00
|14.96
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|33.48
|36.00
|14.96
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|7.89
|19.23
|7.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.86
|7.27
|3.87
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|8.04
|-8.74
|-5.47
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.97
|2.99
|2.60
|Depreciation
|1.88
|2.04
|1.98
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.13
|10.69
|6.36
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.30
|2.52
|-1.37
|Other Income
|0.19
|2.52
|2.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.11
|5.05
|0.77
|Interest
|0.08
|0.09
|0.18
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.19
|4.95
|0.59
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.19
|4.95
|0.59
|Tax
|-1.91
|1.18
|-1.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.28
|3.78
|1.70
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.28
|3.78
|1.70
|Equity Share Capital
|5.77
|5.77
|5.77
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.22
|6.55
|2.95
|Diluted EPS
|-2.22
|6.55
|2.95
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.22
|6.55
|2.95
|Diluted EPS
|-2.22
|6.55
|2.95
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited