Eimco Elecon Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 18.93 crore, down 43.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.93 crore in June 2019 down 43.72% from Rs. 33.63 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2019 down 72.76% from Rs. 3.53 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.46 crore in June 2019 down 55.43% from Rs. 5.52 crore in June 2018.

Eimco Elecon EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.67 in June 2019 from Rs. 6.13 in June 2018.

Eimco Elecon shares closed at 350.00 on July 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -3.98% returns over the last 6 months and -11.09% over the last 12 months.