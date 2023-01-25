English
    Eimco Elecon Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.09 crore, up 68.33% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Eimco Elecon (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 38.09 crore in December 2022 up 68.33% from Rs. 22.63 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.89 crore in December 2022 up 169.6% from Rs. 1.81 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.93 crore in December 2022 up 88.79% from Rs. 4.73 crore in December 2021.

    Eimco Elecon (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations38.0936.8922.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations38.0936.8922.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials16.767.1810.98
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.358.596.71
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.191.70-9.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.053.693.79
    Depreciation1.941.902.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.139.317.26
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.054.531.05
    Other Income2.944.831.63
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.999.352.68
    Interest0.230.050.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.769.302.62
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.769.302.62
    Tax1.861.810.81
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.897.491.81
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.897.491.81
    Equity Share Capital5.775.775.77
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.4812.993.14
    Diluted EPS8.4812.993.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.4812.993.14
    Diluted EPS8.4812.993.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited