Eimco Elecon Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 22.63 crore, down 29.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.63 crore in December 2021 down 29.4% from Rs. 32.05 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.81 crore in December 2021 down 42.64% from Rs. 3.16 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.73 crore in December 2021 down 20.24% from Rs. 5.93 crore in December 2020.

Eimco Elecon EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.14 in December 2021 from Rs. 5.48 in December 2020.

Eimco Elecon shares closed at 351.10 on February 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.21% returns over the last 6 months and 11.57% over the last 12 months.