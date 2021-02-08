Eimco Elecon Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 32.05 crore, down 12.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.05 crore in December 2020 down 12.86% from Rs. 36.78 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.16 crore in December 2020 up 11.04% from Rs. 2.85 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.93 crore in December 2020 up 14.26% from Rs. 5.19 crore in December 2019.

Eimco Elecon EPS has increased to Rs. 5.48 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.94 in December 2019.

Eimco Elecon shares closed at 366.35 on February 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 10.50% returns over the last 6 months and 15.57% over the last 12 months.