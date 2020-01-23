Eimco Elecon Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 36.78 crore, down 2.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.78 crore in December 2019 down 2.24% from Rs. 37.62 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.85 crore in December 2019 down 61.13% from Rs. 7.33 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.19 crore in December 2019 down 54.03% from Rs. 11.29 crore in December 2018.

Eimco Elecon EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.94 in December 2019 from Rs. 12.70 in December 2018.

Eimco Elecon shares closed at 359.85 on January 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given 1.90% returns over the last 6 months and -5.77% over the last 12 months.