Eimco Elecon Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 37.62 crore, up 6.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.62 crore in December 2018 up 6.62% from Rs. 35.29 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.33 crore in December 2018 up 26.18% from Rs. 5.81 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.29 crore in December 2018 up 46.43% from Rs. 7.71 crore in December 2017.

Eimco Elecon EPS has increased to Rs. 12.70 in December 2018 from Rs. 10.07 in December 2017.

Eimco Elecon shares closed at 361.15 on January 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given -8.72% returns over the last 6 months and -29.14% over the last 12 months.