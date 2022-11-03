English
    Eimco Elecon Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.89 crore, up 240.02% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 11:57 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Eimco Elecon (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 36.89 crore in September 2022 up 240.02% from Rs. 10.85 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.10 crore in September 2022 up 387.76% from Rs. 1.25 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.83 crore in September 2022 up 156.66% from Rs. 3.83 crore in September 2021.

    Eimco Elecon EPS has increased to Rs. 10.57 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.17 in September 2021.

    Eimco Elecon shares closed at 438.70 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.85% returns over the last 6 months and 12.08% over the last 12 months.

    Eimco Elecon (India)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations36.8933.4810.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations36.8933.4810.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.187.894.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods8.595.866.68
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.708.04-5.86
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.693.973.11
    Depreciation1.901.882.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.319.131.71
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.53-3.30-1.08
    Other Income3.400.192.88
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.93-3.111.81
    Interest0.050.080.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.87-3.191.71
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.87-3.191.71
    Tax1.81-1.910.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.07-1.281.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.07-1.281.23
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.03-0.020.02
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates6.10-1.301.25
    Equity Share Capital5.775.775.77
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.57-2.252.17
    Diluted EPS10.57-2.252.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.57-2.252.17
    Diluted EPS10.57-2.252.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:44 am