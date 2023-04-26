Eimco Elecon Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 64.24 crore, up 78.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 64.24 crore in March 2023 up 78.41% from Rs. 36.00 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.81 crore in March 2023 up 159.11% from Rs. 3.79 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.84 crore in March 2023 up 123.41% from Rs. 7.09 crore in March 2022.