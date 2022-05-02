Eimco Elecon Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.00 crore, down 5.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.00 crore in March 2022 down 5.4% from Rs. 38.06 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.79 crore in March 2022 up 1398.5% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.09 crore in March 2022 up 144.48% from Rs. 2.90 crore in March 2021.

Eimco Elecon EPS has increased to Rs. 6.56 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.44 in March 2021.

Eimco Elecon shares closed at 359.10 on April 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.46% returns over the last 6 months and 4.28% over the last 12 months.