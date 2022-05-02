English
    Eimco Elecon Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.00 crore, down 5.4% Y-o-Y

    May 02, 2022 / 09:10 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Eimco Elecon (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 36.00 crore in March 2022 down 5.4% from Rs. 38.06 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.79 crore in March 2022 up 1398.5% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.09 crore in March 2022 up 144.48% from Rs. 2.90 crore in March 2021.

    Eimco Elecon EPS has increased to Rs. 6.56 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.44 in March 2021.

    Eimco Elecon shares closed at 359.10 on April 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.46% returns over the last 6 months and 4.28% over the last 12 months.

    Eimco Elecon (India)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations36.0022.6338.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations36.0022.6338.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials19.2310.9816.95
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.276.716.50
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.74-9.21-1.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.993.790.79
    Depreciation2.042.052.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.697.2613.62
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.521.05-0.54
    Other Income2.521.631.44
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.052.680.89
    Interest0.090.060.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.952.620.81
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.952.620.81
    Tax1.180.810.58
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.781.810.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.781.810.23
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.010.080.03
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.791.900.25
    Equity Share Capital5.775.775.77
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.563.290.44
    Diluted EPS6.563.290.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.563.290.44
    Diluted EPS6.563.290.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Eimco Elecon #Eimco Elecon (India) #Engineering - Heavy #Results
    first published: May 2, 2022 09:00 am
