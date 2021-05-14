MARKET NEWS

Eimco Elecon Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 38.06 crore, up 20.08% Y-o-Y

May 14, 2021
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Eimco Elecon (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 38.06 crore in March 2021 up 20.08% from Rs. 31.70 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2021 down 78.54% from Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.90 crore in March 2021 up 41.46% from Rs. 2.05 crore in March 2020.

Eimco Elecon EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.44 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.04 in March 2020.

Eimco Elecon shares closed at 377.45 on May 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 21.17% returns over the last 6 months and 65.22% over the last 12 months.

Eimco Elecon (India)
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations38.0632.0531.70
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations38.0632.0531.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials16.952.1917.39
Purchase of Traded Goods6.507.275.63
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.276.97-5.39
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.793.773.04
Depreciation2.011.971.63
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses13.628.6811.61
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.541.19-2.21
Other Income1.442.772.63
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.893.960.42
Interest0.090.260.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.813.700.28
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.813.700.28
Tax0.580.53-0.86
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.233.161.14
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.233.161.14
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.030.020.03
Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.253.181.18
Equity Share Capital5.775.775.77
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.445.512.04
Diluted EPS0.445.512.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.445.512.04
Diluted EPS0.445.512.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#Eimco Elecon #Eimco Elecon (India) #Engineering - Heavy
first published: May 14, 2021 01:22 pm

