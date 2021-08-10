Eimco Elecon Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 14.96 crore, down 32.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.96 crore in June 2021 down 32.77% from Rs. 22.26 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.74 crore in June 2021 down 65.69% from Rs. 5.08 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.75 crore in June 2021 down 63.58% from Rs. 7.55 crore in June 2020.

Eimco Elecon EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.02 in June 2021 from Rs. 8.81 in June 2020.

Eimco Elecon shares closed at 434.80 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 21.01% returns over the last 6 months and 31.14% over the last 12 months.