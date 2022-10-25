Eiko Lifescienc Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.31 crore, down 29.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.31 crore in September 2022 down 29.27% from Rs. 6.09 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2022 down 31.84% from Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2022 down 42.19% from Rs. 0.64 crore in September 2021.

Eiko Lifescienc EPS has increased to Rs. 0.18 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.15 in September 2021.

Eiko Lifescienc shares closed at 49.95 on October 21, 2022 (BSE) and has given 13.39% returns over the last 6 months and -44.28% over the last 12 months.