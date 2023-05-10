Eiko Lifescienc Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.59 crore, up 24.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.59 crore in March 2023 up 24.61% from Rs. 5.29 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2023 up 92.57% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2023 up 23.91% from Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2022.

Eiko Lifescienc EPS has increased to Rs. 0.34 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.18 in March 2022.

Eiko Lifescienc shares closed at 73.92 on May 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 68.19% returns over the last 6 months and 73.32% over the last 12 months.