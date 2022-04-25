Eiko Lifescienc Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.29 crore, down 13.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.29 crore in March 2022 down 13.88% from Rs. 6.14 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022 down 58.59% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2022 down 17.86% from Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2021.

Eiko Lifescienc EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.18 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.93 in March 2021.

Eiko Lifescienc shares closed at 46.35 on April 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -50.87% returns over the last 6 months and -35.45% over the last 12 months.