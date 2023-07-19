Eiko Lifescienc Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.51 crore, up 114.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.51 crore in June 2023 up 114.02% from Rs. 3.04 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2023 down 3.36% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2023 down 16.67% from Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2022.

Eiko Lifescienc EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.10 in June 2022.

Eiko Lifescienc shares closed at 51.95 on July 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given -25.63% returns over the last 6 months and 20.95% over the last 12 months.