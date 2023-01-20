Eiko Lifescienc Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.38 crore, down 21.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.38 crore in December 2022 down 21.59% from Rs. 5.58 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2022 up 515% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2022 up 155% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

Eiko Lifescienc EPS has increased to Rs. 0.31 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in December 2021.

Eiko Lifescienc shares closed at 75.45 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 71.67% returns over the last 6 months and 21.69% over the last 12 months.