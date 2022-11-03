EIH Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 355.69 crore, up 76.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 355.69 crore in September 2022 up 76.43% from Rs. 201.60 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.20 crore in September 2022 up 153.98% from Rs. 50.39 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 89.66 crore in September 2022 up 2633.54% from Rs. 3.28 crore in September 2021.

EIH EPS has increased to Rs. 0.43 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.81 in September 2021.

EIH shares closed at 192.40 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.11% returns over the last 6 months and 36.26% over the last 12 months.