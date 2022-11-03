 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
EIH Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 355.69 crore, up 76.43% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 09:15 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for EIH are:

Net Sales at Rs 355.69 crore in September 2022 up 76.43% from Rs. 201.60 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.20 crore in September 2022 up 153.98% from Rs. 50.39 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 89.66 crore in September 2022 up 2633.54% from Rs. 3.28 crore in September 2021.

EIH EPS has increased to Rs. 0.43 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.81 in September 2021.

EIH shares closed at 192.40 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.11% returns over the last 6 months and 36.26% over the last 12 months.

EIH
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 355.69 342.38 201.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 355.69 342.38 201.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 30.53
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 92.24 89.00 83.09
Depreciation 28.68 28.90 28.43
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 185.60 174.17 100.39
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 49.17 50.31 -40.84
Other Income 11.81 14.58 15.69
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 60.98 64.89 -25.15
Interest 7.61 8.20 8.45
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 53.37 56.69 -33.60
Exceptional Items -13.02 -- -27.37
P/L Before Tax 40.35 56.69 -60.97
Tax 13.15 14.28 -10.58
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 27.20 42.41 -50.39
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 27.20 42.41 -50.39
Equity Share Capital 125.07 125.07 125.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.43 0.68 -0.81
Diluted EPS 0.43 0.68 -0.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.43 0.68 -0.81
Diluted EPS 0.43 0.68 -0.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 3, 2022 09:11 am
