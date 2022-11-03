English
    EIH Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 355.69 crore, up 76.43% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 09:15 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for EIH are:

    Net Sales at Rs 355.69 crore in September 2022 up 76.43% from Rs. 201.60 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.20 crore in September 2022 up 153.98% from Rs. 50.39 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 89.66 crore in September 2022 up 2633.54% from Rs. 3.28 crore in September 2021.

    EIH EPS has increased to Rs. 0.43 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.81 in September 2021.

    EIH shares closed at 192.40 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.11% returns over the last 6 months and 36.26% over the last 12 months.

    EIH
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations355.69342.38201.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations355.69342.38201.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----30.53
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost92.2489.0083.09
    Depreciation28.6828.9028.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses185.60174.17100.39
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax49.1750.31-40.84
    Other Income11.8114.5815.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax60.9864.89-25.15
    Interest7.618.208.45
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax53.3756.69-33.60
    Exceptional Items-13.02---27.37
    P/L Before Tax40.3556.69-60.97
    Tax13.1514.28-10.58
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities27.2042.41-50.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period27.2042.41-50.39
    Equity Share Capital125.07125.07125.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.430.68-0.81
    Diluted EPS0.430.68-0.81
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.430.68-0.81
    Diluted EPS0.430.68-0.81
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 3, 2022 09:11 am