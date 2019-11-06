EIH Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 287.67 crore, down 13.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 287.67 crore in September 2019 down 13.73% from Rs. 333.47 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.00 crore in September 2019 up 54.83% from Rs. 26.48 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.44 crore in September 2019 down 27.47% from Rs. 59.89 crore in September 2018.

EIH EPS has increased to Rs. 0.72 in September 2019 from Rs. 0.46 in September 2018.

EIH shares closed at 160.80 on November 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -12.13% returns over the last 6 months and -4.14% over the last 12 months.