EIH Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 265.58 crore, up 41.35% Y-o-Y

May 05, 2022 / 10:45 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for EIH are:

Net Sales at Rs 265.58 crore in March 2022 up 41.35% from Rs. 187.89 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.30 crore in March 2022 up 89.28% from Rs. 68.12 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.56 crore in March 2022 up 310.73% from Rs. 16.40 crore in March 2021.

EIH shares closed at 159.15 on May 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 12.51% returns over the last 6 months and 82.20% over the last 12 months.

EIH
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 265.58 314.35 187.89
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 265.58 314.35 187.89
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 91.22 85.86 77.42
Depreciation 29.42 28.47 28.44
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- 30.03
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 153.17 160.15 107.16
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.23 39.87 -55.16
Other Income 13.37 9.97 10.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.14 49.84 -44.84
Interest 9.12 8.47 7.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.98 41.37 -52.35
Exceptional Items 13.19 -- -28.69
P/L Before Tax 9.21 41.37 -81.04
Tax 16.51 8.80 -12.92
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -7.30 32.57 -68.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -7.30 32.57 -68.12
Equity Share Capital 125.07 125.07 125.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.12 0.52 -1.09
Diluted EPS -0.12 0.52 -1.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.12 0.52 -1.09
Diluted EPS -0.12 0.52 -1.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 5, 2022 10:43 am
