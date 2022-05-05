EIH Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 265.58 crore, up 41.35% Y-o-Y
May 05, 2022 / 10:45 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for EIH are:
Net Sales at Rs 265.58 crore in March 2022 up 41.35% from Rs. 187.89 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.30 crore in March 2022 up 89.28% from Rs. 68.12 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.56 crore in March 2022 up 310.73% from Rs. 16.40 crore in March 2021.
EIH shares closed at 159.15 on May 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 12.51% returns over the last 6 months and 82.20% over the last 12 months.
|EIH
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|265.58
|314.35
|187.89
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|265.58
|314.35
|187.89
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|91.22
|85.86
|77.42
|Depreciation
|29.42
|28.47
|28.44
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|30.03
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|153.17
|160.15
|107.16
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.23
|39.87
|-55.16
|Other Income
|13.37
|9.97
|10.32
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.14
|49.84
|-44.84
|Interest
|9.12
|8.47
|7.51
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.98
|41.37
|-52.35
|Exceptional Items
|13.19
|--
|-28.69
|P/L Before Tax
|9.21
|41.37
|-81.04
|Tax
|16.51
|8.80
|-12.92
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.30
|32.57
|-68.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.30
|32.57
|-68.12
|Equity Share Capital
|125.07
|125.07
|125.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.12
|0.52
|-1.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.12
|0.52
|-1.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.12
|0.52
|-1.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.12
|0.52
|-1.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes