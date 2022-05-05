EIH Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 265.58 crore, up 41.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 265.58 crore in March 2022 up 41.35% from Rs. 187.89 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.30 crore in March 2022 up 89.28% from Rs. 68.12 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.56 crore in March 2022 up 310.73% from Rs. 16.40 crore in March 2021.

EIH shares closed at 159.15 on May 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 12.51% returns over the last 6 months and 82.20% over the last 12 months.