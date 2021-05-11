EIH Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 187.89 crore, down 46.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 187.89 crore in March 2021 down 46.47% from Rs. 351.00 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 68.12 crore in March 2021 down 537.23% from Rs. 15.58 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 16.40 crore in March 2021 down 119.31% from Rs. 84.92 crore in March 2020.

EIH shares closed at 89.45 on May 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 8.03% returns over the last 6 months and 42.96% over the last 12 months.