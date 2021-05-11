MARKET NEWS

EIH Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 187.89 crore, down 46.47% Y-o-Y

May 11, 2021 / 11:30 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for EIH are:

Net Sales at Rs 187.89 crore in March 2021 down 46.47% from Rs. 351.00 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 68.12 crore in March 2021 down 537.23% from Rs. 15.58 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 16.40 crore in March 2021 down 119.31% from Rs. 84.92 crore in March 2020.

EIH shares closed at 89.45 on May 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 8.03% returns over the last 6 months and 42.96% over the last 12 months.

EIH
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations187.89155.90351.00
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations187.89155.90351.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost77.4274.16101.96
Depreciation28.4429.6932.52
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies30.0324.5740.68
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses107.1684.50139.92
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-55.16-57.0235.92
Other Income10.3211.6016.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-44.84-45.4252.40
Interest7.519.6511.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-52.35-55.0741.11
Exceptional Items-28.69---16.14
P/L Before Tax-81.04-55.0724.97
Tax-12.92-13.549.39
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-68.12-41.5315.58
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-68.12-41.5315.58
Equity Share Capital125.07125.07114.31
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.09-0.670.27
Diluted EPS-1.09-0.670.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.09-0.670.27
Diluted EPS-1.09-0.670.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 11, 2021 11:11 am

