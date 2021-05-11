EIH Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 187.89 crore, down 46.47% Y-o-Y
May 11, 2021 / 11:30 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for EIH are:
Net Sales at Rs 187.89 crore in March 2021 down 46.47% from Rs. 351.00 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 68.12 crore in March 2021 down 537.23% from Rs. 15.58 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 16.40 crore in March 2021 down 119.31% from Rs. 84.92 crore in March 2020.
EIH shares closed at 89.45 on May 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 8.03% returns over the last 6 months and 42.96% over the last 12 months.
|EIH
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|187.89
|155.90
|351.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|187.89
|155.90
|351.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|77.42
|74.16
|101.96
|Depreciation
|28.44
|29.69
|32.52
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|30.03
|24.57
|40.68
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|107.16
|84.50
|139.92
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-55.16
|-57.02
|35.92
|Other Income
|10.32
|11.60
|16.48
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-44.84
|-45.42
|52.40
|Interest
|7.51
|9.65
|11.29
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-52.35
|-55.07
|41.11
|Exceptional Items
|-28.69
|--
|-16.14
|P/L Before Tax
|-81.04
|-55.07
|24.97
|Tax
|-12.92
|-13.54
|9.39
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-68.12
|-41.53
|15.58
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-68.12
|-41.53
|15.58
|Equity Share Capital
|125.07
|125.07
|114.31
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.09
|-0.67
|0.27
|Diluted EPS
|-1.09
|-0.67
|0.27
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.09
|-0.67
|0.27
|Diluted EPS
|-1.09
|-0.67
|0.27
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited