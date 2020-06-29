EIH Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 351.00 crore, down 18.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 351.00 crore in March 2020 down 18.54% from Rs. 430.89 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.58 crore in March 2020 up 22% from Rs. 12.77 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.92 crore in March 2020 down 41.01% from Rs. 143.95 crore in March 2019.

EIH EPS has increased to Rs. 0.27 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.22 in March 2019.

EIH shares closed at 65.90 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -51.74% returns over the last 6 months and -62.32% over the last 12 months.