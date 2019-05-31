EIH Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 430.89 crore, down 0.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 430.89 crore in March 2019 down 0.11% from Rs. 431.38 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.77 crore in March 2019 down 77.25% from Rs. 56.13 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 143.95 crore in March 2019 up 10.72% from Rs. 130.01 crore in March 2018.

EIH EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.22 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.98 in March 2018.

EIH shares closed at 197.85 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given 1.46% returns over the last 6 months and 12.74% over the last 12 months.