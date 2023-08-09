English
    EIH Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 426.84 crore, up 24.67% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2023 / 09:04 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for EIH are:

    Net Sales at Rs 426.84 crore in June 2023 up 24.67% from Rs. 342.38 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 90.04 crore in June 2023 up 112.31% from Rs. 42.41 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 153.60 crore in June 2023 up 63.77% from Rs. 93.79 crore in June 2022.

    EIH EPS has increased to Rs. 1.44 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.68 in June 2022.

    EIH shares closed at 209.80 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.74% returns over the last 6 months and 37.08% over the last 12 months.

    EIH
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations426.84563.37342.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations426.84563.37342.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials44.51----
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost98.58101.5689.00
    Depreciation29.1128.9228.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses158.03235.93174.17
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax96.61196.9650.31
    Other Income27.8823.5114.58
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax124.49220.4764.89
    Interest4.276.558.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax120.22213.9256.69
    Exceptional Items---10.52--
    P/L Before Tax120.22203.4056.69
    Tax30.1856.7814.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities90.04146.6242.41
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period90.04146.6242.41
    Equity Share Capital125.07125.07125.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.442.340.68
    Diluted EPS1.442.340.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.442.340.68
    Diluted EPS1.442.340.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 9, 2023 09:00 am

