EIH Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 79.33 crore, up 178.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 79.33 crore in June 2021 up 178.64% from Rs. 28.47 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 93.09 crore in June 2021 up 21.26% from Rs. 118.22 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 86.27 crore in June 2021 up 25.26% from Rs. 115.43 crore in June 2020.

EIH shares closed at 112.70 on July 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given 21.18% returns over the last 6 months and 92.45% over the last 12 months.