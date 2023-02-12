EIH Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 512.23 crore, up 62.95% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 512.23 355.69 314.35 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 512.23 355.69 314.35 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 50.32 -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 99.77 92.24 85.86 Depreciation 28.75 28.68 28.47 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 181.68 185.60 160.15 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 151.71 49.17 39.87 Other Income 12.26 11.81 9.97 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 163.97 60.98 49.84 Interest 6.79 7.61 8.47 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 157.18 53.37 41.37 Exceptional Items -21.04 -13.02 -- P/L Before Tax 136.14 40.35 41.37 Tax 32.20 13.15 8.80 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 103.94 27.20 32.57 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 103.94 27.20 32.57 Equity Share Capital 125.07 125.07 125.07 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.66 0.43 0.52 Diluted EPS 1.66 0.43 0.52 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.66 0.43 0.52 Diluted EPS 1.66 0.43 0.52 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited