English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    EIH Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 512.23 crore, up 62.95% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:41 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for EIH are:Net Sales at Rs 512.23 crore in December 2022 up 62.95% from Rs. 314.35 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 103.94 crore in December 2022 up 219.13% from Rs. 32.57 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 192.72 crore in December 2022 up 146.1% from Rs. 78.31 crore in December 2021.
    EIH EPS has increased to Rs. 1.66 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.52 in December 2021.EIH shares closed at 169.65 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.17% returns over the last 6 months and 24.29% over the last 12 months.
    EIH
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations512.23355.69314.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations512.23355.69314.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials50.32----
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost99.7792.2485.86
    Depreciation28.7528.6828.47
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses181.68185.60160.15
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax151.7149.1739.87
    Other Income12.2611.819.97
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax163.9760.9849.84
    Interest6.797.618.47
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax157.1853.3741.37
    Exceptional Items-21.04-13.02--
    P/L Before Tax136.1440.3541.37
    Tax32.2013.158.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities103.9427.2032.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period103.9427.2032.57
    Equity Share Capital125.07125.07125.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.660.430.52
    Diluted EPS1.660.430.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.660.430.52
    Diluted EPS1.660.430.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited