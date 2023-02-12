EIH Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 512.23 crore, up 62.95% Y-o-Y
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for EIH are:Net Sales at Rs 512.23 crore in December 2022 up 62.95% from Rs. 314.35 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 103.94 crore in December 2022 up 219.13% from Rs. 32.57 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 192.72 crore in December 2022 up 146.1% from Rs. 78.31 crore in December 2021.
EIH EPS has increased to Rs. 1.66 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.52 in December 2021.
|EIH shares closed at 169.65 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.17% returns over the last 6 months and 24.29% over the last 12 months.
|EIH
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|512.23
|355.69
|314.35
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|512.23
|355.69
|314.35
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|50.32
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|99.77
|92.24
|85.86
|Depreciation
|28.75
|28.68
|28.47
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|181.68
|185.60
|160.15
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|151.71
|49.17
|39.87
|Other Income
|12.26
|11.81
|9.97
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|163.97
|60.98
|49.84
|Interest
|6.79
|7.61
|8.47
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|157.18
|53.37
|41.37
|Exceptional Items
|-21.04
|-13.02
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|136.14
|40.35
|41.37
|Tax
|32.20
|13.15
|8.80
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|103.94
|27.20
|32.57
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|103.94
|27.20
|32.57
|Equity Share Capital
|125.07
|125.07
|125.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.66
|0.43
|0.52
|Diluted EPS
|1.66
|0.43
|0.52
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.66
|0.43
|0.52
|Diluted EPS
|1.66
|0.43
|0.52
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited