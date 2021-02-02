EIH Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 155.90 crore, down 63.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 155.90 crore in December 2020 down 63.06% from Rs. 422.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 41.53 crore in December 2020 down 155.38% from Rs. 74.99 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 15.73 crore in December 2020 down 110.76% from Rs. 146.15 crore in December 2019.

EIH shares closed at 91.20 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 42.17% returns over the last 6 months and -31.20% over the last 12 months.