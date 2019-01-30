EIH Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 443.92 crore, up 22.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 443.92 crore in December 2018 up 22.61% from Rs. 362.07 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.89 crore in December 2018 up 49.8% from Rs. 42.65 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 145.49 crore in December 2018 up 52% from Rs. 95.72 crore in December 2017.

EIH EPS has increased to Rs. 1.12 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.75 in December 2017.

EIH shares closed at 180.60 on January 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given 9.49% returns over the last 6 months and -9.20% over the last 12 months.