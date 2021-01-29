MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

EIH reports Q3 net loss of Rs 55.78 crore

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 102.56 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, EIH said in a filing to BSE.

PTI
January 29, 2021 / 07:59 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Hospitality firm EIH, which runs hotels and resorts under Oberoi and Trident brands, on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 55.78 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 102.56 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, EIH said in a filing to BSE.

Consolidated revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 179.16 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 509.55 crore for the same period year ago, it added.

Shares of EIH closed at Rs 92.80 per scrip on BSE, down 1.28 percent from their previous close.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #EIH #Results
first published: Jan 29, 2021 07:59 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.