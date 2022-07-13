 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
EIH Q1 PAT seen to Rs. 25.4 cr: ICICI Direct

Jul 13, 2022 / 11:14 AM IST

Net Sales are expected to increase by 299.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 19.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 317.1 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the Hotels sector. The brokerage house expects EIH to report net profit at Rs. 25.4 crore .

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to (up 200.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 63.7 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Jul 13, 2022 11:14 am
